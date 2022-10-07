PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the groin and is in critical condition at a trauma center in Columbus.

The victim was found on the porch of 56-year-old Claude Campbell of Portsmouth in the 2400 block of Mabert Rd. The gunshot wound was to the groin area and the man was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center by the Portsmouth Fire Department before being transferred to Columbus.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Campbell was still at his house when officers arrived. He was arrested on charges of felonious assault with additional charges possible pending a grand jury hearing. He is currently being held at the Scioto County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Charles Crapyou 740-354-1600.