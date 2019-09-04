Portman: Ohio to receive $55.8 million to fight drug epidemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $1.8 billion in grants to help states fight the drug epidemic, including $55.8 million for the state of Ohio.

This includes funding HHS through the State Opioid Response Grant (SOR) program, formerly known as the 21st Century CURES Act, which has been used by states to increase access to naloxone and support access to long-term addiction treatment and recovery services.

Portman, who fought to secure this funding in the CURES law and increase its funding as part of the SOR grant program, issued the following statement: