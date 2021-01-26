Pop-up vaccine center for seniors 75 and up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On Tuesday hundreds of seniors ages 75 and up, waited in their cars to get their Moderna vaccine.

The goal at PrimaryOne Health is to vaccinate close to 200 individuals. If they don’t reach all 200 by Tuesday, they will be scheduling appointments again for this upcoming Thursday.

One vaccine recipient, Irene Norris said she was thrilled to get her vaccine today. She said it’s been a very depressing few months since the pandemic started. She missed going out.

“I believe at taking vaccines. Especially at my age, especially if I was to catch this covid, I’d need some help to get me through it.

The only place I go is to my church. I work in the pantry–that’s it. I don’t go anywhere,” Said Irene Norris.

To schedule your appointment for Thursday text vaccine to 614-502-5329. The pop-up site will be located at 3443 Agler Road, Columbus, Ohio 43219.

For more information, click here.