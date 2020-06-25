Pop-up testing sites in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites are becoming more prevalent across Central Ohio.

On Thursday morning, a new location opened outside of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, on West Broad Street.

Several individuals told NBC4 that they waited in line up to two hours to get tested there, but they were not upset with that wait.

“It’s definitely worth it,” said Vanesa Chaires.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, testing at that location is free and no appointment is necessary. A doctor’s referral is also not needed, as those who are asymptomatic can also be tested.

The pop-up testing site outside of the Ohio Department of Public Safety will be open for one more day, on Friday June 26, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To find future pop-up sites schedules and locations, click here.