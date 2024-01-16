COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The county got the first look on Monday at which GOP presidential candidate might prevail in the presidential primary race, as former President Donald Trump received more than 50% of the vote at the Iowa caucuses.

Republican and Democratic analysts in Ohio agree Trump’s win last night was not a surprise. The win came as several prominent Ohio Republicans had endorsed the former president, despite Gov. Mike DeWine arguing it is too soon for him to back a candidate for the presidency.

“They’re now walking the plank for trump,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said.

“He still has a large hold on a lot of Ohioans,” Republican strategist Mehek Cooke said.

Trump won 51% of the vote and 98 of the 99 Iowa counties, compared to 2016 when he fell second to Ted Cruz with just 24% of the vote, and won 37 counties.

“Last time, when President Trump won, yes he lost Iowa, but he won New Hampshire,” Cooke said.

“He’s almost like an incumbent now, the context is very different, back then this was the first primary, he was in many ways still not taken that seriously,” Pepper said.

Cooke said the win in Iowa is a good sign for Trump in Ohio, but said New Hampshire might be more predictive.

“Out of seven races for GOP primaries, five New Hampshire has called,” Cooke said. “I am interested to see what happens in New Hampshire, all the polling we are seeing so far continues to show that President Trump is in the lead, but I truly continue to believe that Nikki Haley is underestimated.”

Cooke called Trump’s win in Iowa “historic” and said, while she thinks New Hampshire may be more predictive of the country’s pulse, Ohio tells a different story.

“I don’t think New Hampshire is predictive of where Ohio is going to be because, again, a vote for Trump and a Trump endorsement carries a lot of weight in Ohio,” she said. “I don’t see us being a battleground state for a lot of these Republican candidates, it’s really Trump’s to lose.”

“Forget all the court cases, forget all the primaries, this will, again, be a race between Biden and Trump,” Pepper said.

Pepper said even though Trump did win Iowa, he is shocked Trump did not win by a larger margin.

“It does show you there’s clearly a group of people in the Republican Party who aren’t all on board with Trump,” he said. “If [Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis] had dropped out, I actually think it would have been a ten-point win, which isn’t very much at all when he’s such the dominant figure in the party.”

Regardless, in Ohio, Pepper said that win could foreshadow the Republican Senate primary.

“This could be a preview of Moreno winning while others split the non-Trump vote,” Pepper said.

Pepper said, across the nation, if Trump is the GOP nominee, he thinks it will be delicate.

“If some chunk of the people who didn’t vote for him yesterday decide they can’t vote for him in November, that’s the end of the election,” Pepper said.

“I think Trump will continue to be stronger,” Cooke said. “This is truly a race against defeating Joe Biden.”

Ohio voters will be able to cast their primary vote in March, the deadline to register to vote is in just over one month on Feb. 20.