Democrats call for sweeping voter reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Today State and Federal Lawmakers joined forces, calling for Congress to pass voting rights legislation.

Today, Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes was joined by other state lawmakers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they urge federal lawmakers to pass the For The People Act, a sweeping voter reform bill.

Minority Leader Sykes says this will combat voter suppression attempts by state lawmakers.

“These attacks are part of a nationwide effort to push baseless conspiracy theories and the big lie,” said Minority Leader Sykes, (D) Akron.

In Ohio lawmakers have introduced House Bill 294, a broad election reform bill. It would make it easier for Ohioans to register to vote, and allows online requests for absentee ballots. The bill also puts in place drop box limitations. Representative Bill Seitz, a sponsor of the legislation said during his testimony that Ohioans will still have several ways to vote.

“You can vote early in person, you can vote using the droppy box, you can vote by mailing in an absentee ballot, or here’s a real novel thought you can vote on election day,” said Rep. Seitz, (R) Cincinnati.

Representative Seitz says the bill will make it harder to cheat and easier to vote but Minority Leader Sykes says her colleagues need to focus even more on making voting accessible.

“We have already seen and proven that voter fraud is incredibly rare. Instead of continuing to clamp down on those 13 out of five million voters, let’s see what we can do for the remaining voting population,” said Minority Leader Sykes.