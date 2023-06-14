COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives banned TikTok on state devices and protected the display of ‘thin blue line’ flags as it rattled through the passage of nine bills Wednesday afternoon.

House Bill 17 passed the House floor 73-21, a bill prohibiting state officials, employees, and contractors form using TikTok, WeChat, or “any other application or service owned by an entity located in China.” The bill is sponsored by Reps. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron).

“For the security of our state I urge a ‘yes’ vote,” Schmidt said. “These applications pose a great risk to our sensitive Ohio data. It is our duty to protect our data from the Chinese government.”

But not all lawmakers think the bill is comprehensive, calling it “hasty” and “incomplete” legislation.

“Security is important, this bill does not address cyber security in its whole.” Rep. Munira Abdullahi (D-Columbus) said. “We will bring a solution — this is not the solution.”

Schmidt said the bill’s focus is safeguarding state information from “foreign interference.”

“This bill does not ban TikTok for the public use,” Schmidt said. “If you want to use TikTok, go ahead.”

House Bill 100 passed 65-27 and now goes to Senate committee. The bill would “prohibit manufactured home park operators, condominium associations, neighborhood associations, and landlords” from restricting the display of “thin blue line” flags, which express support for police.

Opponents of the bill, like Rep. Elliot Forhan (D-South Euclid), argued that the flag is a “symbol that incites fear in Black people,” who experience disproportionate amounts of police violence. But proponents, like Rep. Josh Williams (R-Oregon) stood in support of what it represents — that police are the “thin blue line” between a safe society and a violent one.

“As a Black man in America, I am not fearful or insulted when I see the flag,” Williams said.

A scheduled vote on ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

One of the most controversial bills slated for a vote Wednesday didn’t make it to the floor. House Bill 8, known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” was held because one of its sponsors, Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton), was not present.

“(It’s) out of the respect for the bills’ sponsors, who worked really hard to try to come up with the language that is going to be successful,” Speaker of the House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said.

The bill failed to pass after being introduced last year. The legislation, which was voted out of committee Tuesday, would allow parents to review lessons that include “sexually explicit content” and give the parents the option to opt their student out of the lesson.

“It’s a very important bill,” Stephens said. “I think it’s very important for parents across Ohio.”

Stephens said the Parents Bill of Rights will likely get a floor vote next Wednesday, as well as House Bill 68, or the “SAFE Act” that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. On Wednesday morning, a committee folded House Bill 6 into the SAFE Act. Also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” it bans trans women and girls from playing on female sports teams at all levels of play.

HB68, or the SAFE Act is scheduled for a committee vote this morning. They are discussing a sub-bill that would fold in HB6, or the Save Women’s Sports Act into the same legislation. HB6 was voted out of committee a few weeks ago. @nbc4i — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) June 14, 2023

“They are similar issues,” Stephens said. “I think it puts the discussion all on the table here at the house on the same time, I think that’s important.””

Other bills

House Bill 47, which requires automated external defibrillators to be placed in schools and recreational facilities, passed 84-6. The bill, first introduced last session, gained widespread support after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

House Bill 114, a bipartisan bill that would allow a candidate to use campaign funds to pay certain childcare costs, also passed 64-8.

House Bill 191, House Bill 76, House Bill 101, and House Bill 121 also passed and will now head to Senate committees.

Senate Bill 21 passed the House floor but was amended, meaning it will go back to the Senate for an additional vote.