Southern Ohio ‘Trump Train’ rally: supporters respond to debate cancellation

PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – It’s been nine days since President Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19. Monday he returns to the campaign trail in Florida, despite CDC guidelines stating positive cases should remain in isolation for at least two weeks.

In Proctorville, Ohio on Sunday, the president’s supporters did what he couldn’t, they staged a “get out and vote” ride.

More than 100 vehicles out here in Proctorville, OH for the third "Trump Train" rally.



More on today's event later tonight on @WOWK13News and https://t.co/gynROBu6at!#Trump2020 #BidenHarris2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/b5nG7bCSC4 — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 11, 2020

Cars, trucks, and other vehicles both large and small filled the parking lot near the Kroger in Proctorville. Each car showing their support for their candidate and their hopes for the health and safety of the president.

“We’ve been praying for him just like we have for anybody that’s been affected with COVID,” said Stacy Holley, the Trump Train event organizer. “We wish him well.”

On Saturday, President Trump made his first public appearance since being hospitalized for COVID-19. However, the main subject on voters’ minds was the second presidential debate with Democratic opponent Joe Biden, originally scheduled for Thursday.

The Commission on Presidential Debates stated earlier this week that with Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the debate had to be virtual. Democratic nominee Joe Biden said “OK,” but President Trump declined.

Boyd County resident, and Trump supporter, Jacob Grubbs says he believes it would be better in-person.

“It needs to be in-person because if you’re sitting there virtual, you can just sit there and mute the other candidate right in the middle of their conversation and who’s there to stop you?” Grubbs asserted.

Biden has scheduled a town hall that night, the president has scheduled two rallies this week.

The third and final presidential debate before election day is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for the “Trump Train,” several supporters say rain or shine, they’re still riding for Trump.

“It’s pouring the rain… It shows a lot to our president that we support him and that we’re there for him all the time,” added Grubbs.