Rep. Jim Jordan blasts Gov. DeWine for his statewide curfew

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew for Ohio is drawing criticism from at least one prominent member of his own party.

Just hours after DeWine ordered the curfew for 21 days on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio’s Fourth District, tweeted, “Starting Thursday in Ohio: Walk your dog at 9:59 p.m.? Covid free! Walk your dog at 10:01 p.m.? 90 days in jail.”

The curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., does allow for what DeWine calls common-sense exceptions, such as commuting to work or getting groceries, but bars and restaurants will be ordered to close.

It wasn’t the first time that Jordan took aim at DeWine. He tweeted earlier Tuesday that, “You can order a beer at 9:59 p.m. But not 10:01 p.m. Makes total sense.”

In Ohio:



-You can play music at a wedding. But you can’t dance to it.



-You can play games at an arcade. But you better not socialize in a common area.



-You can order a beer at 9:59 p.m. But not 10:01 p.m.



Makes total sense. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 17, 2020

DeWine does have support from people in his party, such as his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, who has worked closely with DeWine on the pandemic and said Tuesday that “doing nothing is not an option.”

Doing nothing is not an option.



Personal responsibility and accountability. Shared responsibility.



We don’t need to shut down, but we do need to slow down. — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) November 17, 2020

The dissension among Republicans is evident at the national level.

Jordan has been an advocate for Donald Trump as the president has alleged election misconduct and his campaign has pressed lawsuits in multiple states. Last week, DeWine acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated Trump and should be recognized as the president-elect.

Trump, who has yet to concede, appeared to target at DeWine on Monday when he tweeted, “Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?”

DeWine is eligible for a second term in 2022. So far, no Republican has announced an intent to challenge him in the primary.

Meanwhile, Biden singled out DeWine on Monday for his work on the pandemic.