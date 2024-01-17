Watch a previous NBC4 report on H.B. 68 in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill to ban transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports is at odds with an Ohio High School Athletic Association policy that is allowing fewer than 10 trans athletes to take part this school year.

House Bill 68 would bar all trans students from taking part in female athletics and revoke the OHSAA’s trans-athlete policy, a measure that provides a step-by-step process for a trans student to request participation. The policy states trans girls must complete a minimum of one year of hormone treatment and demonstrate, by way of “sound medical evidence,” that she does not possess physical advantages.

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed H.B. 68, which would also prohibit Ohio’s children’s hospitals from providing gender-affirming care to trans minors, in late December. Still, the Ohio House voted to reverse DeWine’s decision earlier this month, and the Senate is expected to follow suit on Jan. 24.

“Millions of women and little girls in Ohio are looking to the Statehouse and saying, ‘Are you going to protect the integrity of women’s sports? Are you going to allow me, as a woman, to compete on a level playing field in Ohio?'” said Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum).

However, the OHSAA, which said about 400,000 athletes in grades 7-12 participate in its sanctioned sports each year, asserts its policy is effective in protecting the integrity of girls’ sports while also providing participation opportunities for trans students. Seven trans girls are participating in high school sports during the 2023-24 school year, while six took part during the 2022-23 school year.

“H.B. 68 would have a direct impact on the OHSAA’s transgender policy, which has been in place since 2015 and has served our member schools to provide participation opportunities for transgender students without putting biological females at a competitive disadvantage,” the association said. “The OHSAA will continue to advocate for our policy and support of all student-athletes and await the outcome of the Senate’s decision.”

If it becomes law, H.B. 68 would also allow an athlete to sue for relief or damages if they are “deprived” of an athletic opportunity by a trans girl, and prohibit a government or athletic association from taking action against schools that enforce the ban.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines spoke in favor of the bill at the Statehouse, testifying she competed against Lia Thomas, a trans swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships. When the two tied for fifth place, Gaines claimed NCAA officials opted to award the trophy to Thomas.

“The female athletes who objected to Thomas’ participation in women’s swimming were told to remain silent,” said Gaines. “Lia Thomas was not a one-off. Across the country and across various sports, female athletes are losing not only titles and awards to males but also roster spots and opportunities to compete.”

Gaines also challenged the OSHAA’s claim that six trans high school students took part in athletics during the 2022-23 school year. “It’s underreported, the number is certainly more than six,” she said. “I’ve had more people in the state of Ohio reach out to me specifically who say they’re scared to speak out about this, because they don’t want to be reprimanded.”

Connor McLaren, a trans Ohio high school student, testified at the Statehouse last year that she undergoes the OHSAA’s approval policy each year to participate in school athletics. McLaren said lawmakers are depriving kids like her the opportunity to feel a sense of belonging when they need it most.

“Playing sports and learning to function with a team, making those connections, and learning how it feels to be part of a group that so genuinely supports you changed my life, and I can’t imagine what I would do without it,” said McLaren.

Parker, a trans central Ohio high school student whose full name wasn’t given when they testified, said they have been playing field hockey their entire life and spoke in support of the OHSAA’s current policy. Parker accused lawmakers of only “following on the bandwagon” of the previous states banning trans athletes.

“It is evident that you are not saving women’s sports,” said Parker. “We already have policies in place by the OHSAA that have worked for years. Don’t take the opportunity for trans youth like me to play as their full authentic self.”