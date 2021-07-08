Vaccination rates slow, federal and state leaders try to figure out what’s next

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- As vaccination rates slow with less than half of all Ohioans fully vaccinated, federal and state officials are torn where we go next in this pandemic.

This week President Joe Biden said his administration may send people door to door to get more Americans vaccinated.

“We’re still losing people to this virus, which is especially tragic given at this point it is unnecessary and preventable,” said Jeff Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

Dr. Anita Somani, a Columbus area physician said there may still be people who are willing to get the vaccine but haven’t yet.

“If you’re absolutely adamantly against vaccines and maybe you don’t get vaccinated period, you may not get this one either, but I still think there is a percentage of people we can reach,” said Dr. Anita Somani, Member Committee to Protect Health Care.

In Ohio, Republican lawmakers recently passed a bill that some have called “anti-vaccine”, banning colleges and universities from requiring the coronavirus vaccine. Governor Mike Dewine has yet to sign it.

“We want individuals whether they’re in college, in high school, or older to make personal health decisions for themselves based upon the information and data that they have,” said Rep. Jena Powell, (R) Arcanum.

Representative Powell said it’s time for the state and federal government to take a hands-off approach to the pandemic.

“The data has been out there for over a year now, where people know the data and they can make personal health decisions for themselves and their family,” said Rep. Powell.

“I think whatever it takes to get us to herd immunity is what we should be doing and I think that it’s great that our health department is trying different things,” said Dr. Somani.