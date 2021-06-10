Statehouse considers Rep. Householder’s removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Thursday, Ohio Lawmakers looked at two resolutions to remove Rep. Larry Householder from office. This comes nearly a year after Householder was arrested and charged with federal racketeering.

“This is one of the largest bribery scandals in America, none the less Ohio and we need to respond accordingly,” Rep. Brian Stewart, (R) Ashville.



Householder is accused of orchestrating a $60-millionbribery scheme to pass a $1-billion nuclear bailout while he was House Speaker. Last summer he was removed as speaker and then was re-elected by constituents in the fall.

On Thursday in the House Rules and Reference Committee, lawmakers debated two resolutions that would expel him from the House of Representatives.

“If bribery, racketeering, and money laundering are not disorderly conduct then frankly nothing is,” said Rep. Stewart.



There is a group of Republican lawmakers who don’t believe Householder should be expelled. On Thursday Rep. Bill Seitz argued that Householder’s constituents already made their choice and Rep. Stewart pointed out he was the only name on the ballot.

“We are dealing with someone who was dually elected by over 30,000 people in his district,” said Rep. Seitz, (R) Cincinnati.

“He is the only name on the ballot, if I show up at the Olympics and I’m the only person who runs the 100-meter dash, I’m going to win,” said Rep. Stewart.

If the Resolution makes it to the House floor, 66 votes will be needed to remove Householder.

“I don’t think there’s ever going to be a consensus on this issue, but I think that there is a predominant view here,” said Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, (D) Parma.

There will be one more hearing on the resolution Tuesday. There, Householder will have a chance to testify and have his voice heard by the committee.