Ohio Senate passes bill banning telemedicine abortions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday to ban the use of telemedicine for medication abortions.

The bill passed by a vote of 20-9.

Supporters say a doctor should physically be present when women take mifepristone for a chemical abortion to assure safety and answer questions.

Senate Bill 260 would prevent doctors from prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine. State Senator Steve Huffman says it’s about keeping women safe.

“Opponents have always talked about making sure that abortions are safe, this will make sure that the patient is a true candidate and a safe candidate to have an in person interview,” said Sen. Huffman, (R) Tipp City.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio disagrees and says the practice is safe.

“There’s actually been research studies comparing direct dispensing of the medication to using telemed and there’s absolutely no difference in patient outcomes and patient safety between the two mechanisms,” said Jaime Miracle, Deputy Director for NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.

The bill now heads to the Ohio House.