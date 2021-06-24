Ohio House passes bill legalizing consumer fireworks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio House has passed a bill that will legalize consumer fireworks in the state.
Senate Bill 113 allows Ohio residents to possess consumer fireworks, eliminating the requirement that pyrotechnics be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase.
The bill will allow individuals to discharge consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio on the following days:
- New Year’s Eve/Day
- Chinese New Year
- Cinco de Mayo
- Memorial Day Weekend
- Juneteenth
- July 3rd, 4th and 5th and the previous and following weekends
- Labor Day Weekend
- Diwali
- Any other legal holiday
Under the bill, local governments can restrict or ban fireworks inside their boundaries.
If signed by the governor, it will go into effect in 2022.