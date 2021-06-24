Ohio House passes bill legalizing consumer fireworks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio House has passed a bill that will legalize consumer fireworks in the state.

Senate Bill 113 allows Ohio residents to possess consumer fireworks, eliminating the requirement that pyrotechnics be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase.

The bill will allow individuals to discharge consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio on the following days:

New Year’s Eve/Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day Weekend

Juneteenth

July 3rd, 4th and 5th and the previous and following weekends

Labor Day Weekend

Diwali

Any other legal holiday

Under the bill, local governments can restrict or ban fireworks inside their boundaries.

If signed by the governor, it will go into effect in 2022.