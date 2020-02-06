1  of  12
Ohio bill proposes reduced penalties for failing to disclose concealed handgun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democrats say they are concerned about the removal of the misdemeanor penalty on a bill that would identify the exact moment a person carrying a concealed weapon must inform a police officer of that fact.

The say the punishment being proposed, a citation for up to $25 is no better than a parking ticket.

Last General Assembly, the bill made it through the House of Representatives with bipartisan support before dying in the Senate.

“I did this bill as a compromise in order to make sure that law enforcement still had the ability to have that conversation in a relaxed way,” said Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster).

Wiggam says not everyone is being charged with this crime equally and his bill is justice reform. Democrats disagree with his assessment.

