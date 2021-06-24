Heated debate in Ohio House over transgender sports ban amendment to name, image, likeness bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A heated debate is underway in the Ohio House after an amendment was added to a bill that seeks to allow college athletes to profit from name, image and likeness.

The amendment would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. The amendment was added by a 54-40 vote. The bill itself is still being debated and has yet to be voted on.

NEW: Things are getting heated in the House Chamber, House members are hearing an amendment on the #NIL bill that would add language banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/gzpSHkoseW — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 24, 2021

The bill had passed the Ohio Senate unanimously last week, with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and football coach Ryan Day testifying in its favor.

It was passed by a House committee Wednesday, but in debate on the House floor on Thursday, members removed a clause that would have allowed it to become law by July 1, when several other states already have similar legislation set to take effect.

Then, Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) then read the transgender amendment into record as several members pounded on their desks to disrupt her. Rep. Phillip Robinson (D-Solon) spoke in opposition, saying that a separate bill related to the issue was taken up last year. Several members spoke out for or against the amendment before the vote was taken, with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it.

With the amendment now part of the House’s version of the bill, the debate on the bill is continuing.

A state law against transgender athletes might cause major sports events to be played elsewhere. In 2017, the NCAA decided against holding championship events in North Carolina until a transgender “bathroom bill” was repealed. In a statement, the NCAA board of governors said, “We believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment. If we find that our expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, we will not hesitate to take necessary action at any time.”