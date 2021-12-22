COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he has signed the Ohio sports betting bill into law.

With the governor signing the bill, it will have 90 days to go into effect. As of now, lawmakers are predicting January 2023 as the start date.

BREAKING: Governor Mike DeWine signs Ohio's sports betting bill @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/CkV6FqlDBf — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) December 22, 2021

The bill was passed by both the House and Senate on Dec. 8 and allows for three different sports betting licenses. Ohioans will have the opportunity to bet using their phone, at a physical location, or even at a bar using a kiosk. Each license has its own regulation, rules, and price.

Twenty-nine states and Washington, D.C., now have legal sports betting operations. Three others have approved it but have yet to launch those operations.