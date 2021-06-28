DeWine to sign executive order on college athlete profiting rights, bypassing transgender ban

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the issue of allowing college athletes in Ohio to profit off their name, image and likeness into his own hands.

DeWine announced Monday morning that he will sign an executive order on the issue after efforts at the Statehouse last week to pass it into law by July 1 became entangled with a ban on transgender athletes.

Several states have been looking at legislating profiting rights for college athletes, with federal regulations or rules from the NCAA unavailable. Ohio State officials, including athletic director Gene Smith and football coach Ryan Day, testified in favor of Ohio’s bill, sponsored by State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), looking to prevent other states from being able to gain an edge in recruiting athletes.

Ohio’s bill passed the Senate unanimously last week, but during debate in the House, a clause to have the legislation enacted by July 1 was removed and an amendment from Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) banning transgender girls from competing in girls sports was added, making the bill a partisan issue and prompting Democrats and even some Republicans to vote against it.

Once the bill passed the House with the transgender ban in place, Senators responded by adding the profiting-rights language to an unrelated House bill, setting up the issue to be discussed during reconciliation.

DeWine issued a statement Friday saying that rules on transgender athletes is best handled outside of government and on Monday announced his executive order on the matter.

He is set to sign the order at 2:30 p.m. It is expected to cover only Ohio’s public colleges and universities. Scheduled to join him are Antani, Smith and Ohio State President Kristina Johnson.

Ohio would not be the first state to enact name, image and likeness rights via executive order. Kentucky did so last week.