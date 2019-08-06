DeWine announces proposals to address gun violence, mental health issues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine entered the Harding briefing room shortly after 9:00 a.m. flanked by his wife, Fran, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As he stepped to the podium, the room waited in silence as he gathered himself.

That silence was shattered by the screaming of a woman from outside the room echoing a chant heard Sunday night in Dayton, Ohio.

“Do something,” she screamed as the governor was looking down at the podium preparing to speak.

The governor smiled, looked up and proceeded to explain exactly what he was going to do.

DeWine laid out at least 17 proposals, or “action items” as he started to call some of them.

Many of those items dealt with increasing penalties for felons who possess a gun illegally, or use a gun in the commission of a crime, or for when a gun is used in the commission of a felony in general, or for when someone makes a strawman purchase for someone else, or for when an adult sells a gun to a minor, to name a few.

Other items dealt with getting people help when they are suffering from mental illness.

Much of these proposals will use money that has already been planned for and approved by the state legislature in the recently signed state budget.

Some of those programs directly deal with schools and students, while at least one of the proposals asked state lawmakers to do something about state psychiatric hospitals and how they are used by courts.

Currently, a large portion of patients in the state psychiatric hospitals are there until they can be found competent to stand trial for a crime. DeWine said there are better places for those individuals to go through that process, which could open space for people who need treatment.

Finally, DeWine announced a “red flag” style proposal similar to what his predecessor put forward.

During the last General Assembly, former Gov. John Kasich’s proposal died as a result of an unwillingness for the Republican-led legislature to move the bill.

Republicans cited concerns over due process rights as a major sticking point.

Tuesday, DeWine announced he sought out pro-Second Amendment advocates in structuring his proposal with due process specifically in mind.

Kasich formed a coalition from both sides of the argument and reached a compromise for his bill.

One big difference between the two proposals is the due process portions. Where Kasich’s proposal secured the guns when notification was given to someone that they were a threat to themselves or others, DeWine’s proposal does not.

Instead, DeWine’s proposal has the person notified of a court hearing which must be held within three days, at which time a judge could order the guns secured.

DeWine’s proposal also calls for a second hearing within 14 days to determine if the order needs to be extended.

Some, like Chris Dorr, the executive director of Ohio Gun Owners, a grassroots pro-gun rights group, calls DeWine’s proposal Red Flag Light and said gun owners will not be fooled by DeWine’s attempts.

Two other pro-gun rights groups were invited to the press conference by the administration, Buckeye Firearms Association and Ohioans for Concealed Carry.

Governor DeWine’s proposals include: