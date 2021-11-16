COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Republican lawmakers fast-tracked a congressional redistricting map Tuesday.

The new map was introduced Monday afternoon and ultimately passed through the State Senate with a party-line vote.

“I think it sends a really disappointing message that the Republican legislators just don’t care what Ohioans have to say,” said Katy Shanahan, Ohio state director for All On the Line.

Hearings have been held throughout November with hours of testimony from Ohioans demanding fair maps. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said they listened to them and others who voiced concerns.

“It’s not just the people that showed up here and testified, there’s 11 million people in the state of Ohio, 11 million-plus and they communicate their wishes in a variety of ways,” he said.

According to Dave’s Redistricting analysis, the new map has seven likely Republican districts, two blue districts, and six “competitive” districts.

“We’re carving apart our major counties more than we need to,” Shanahan said. “We’re not rooting districts in our major cities and counties to actually ensure that those people have real representation.”

“This is a very fair map,” House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) said. “We have quite a few very competitive districts and it again follows the constitution requirements.”

The map passed through the State Senate and is heading to the House for a possible floor vote on Thursday. Fair map advocates said they won’t stop fighting, even possibly taking this battle to court.

“I would not be shocked to see legal challenges on this map,” Shanahan said.