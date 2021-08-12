Census data means remapping election districts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Census Bureau released the 2020 canvassing results. Thursday was the first opportunity for states to see local information. That means redrawing district boundaries.

Groups are concerned that there will gerrymandering of the districts.

“Just my initial reaction to the data, our current maps don’t reflect the true diversity of Ohio,” said Janice Brock is the policy and advocacy director at Ohio Organizing Collaborative.

Public meetings will be held for their voices to be heard about who should be representing them at the statehouse and in Washington.

“Redistricting is a process that is ultimately about the people,” said Katy Shanahan is the Ohio State Director of All on the Line. “That means the people of Ohio should be at the center of every single conversation that we have.”

According to House Speaker Bob Cupp, there will be nine public hearings. Those dates and times have not been announced.