20 inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame ahead of Veterans Day celebrations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty brave men and women that have not only served our country but our communities as well have been inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.​

This is the 28th class to be inducted, this year the selection committee had to narrow the class down from 145 nominations.​

“We had more applications than ever received and that’s not an easy task; that’s a pretty complex document to put together,” said Deborah Ashenhurst, Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “To winnow that down and to try to get to the 20 most outstanding Ohioans, it was a tough job, but I think we have a great class.”​

Members of the class come from 14 of Ohio’s 88 counties. They represent men and women from every branch of service. The youngest recognized is 49 years old, the oldest is 98 years old​.

A plaque with their names will be on display at the Statehouse for the next 6 months; it will then be enshrined with the others at the Riffe Center.​