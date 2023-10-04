COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced a bid for U.S. Speaker of the House on Wednesday, one day after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the top job.

Jordan told reporters on Wednesday he is running after a first-in-the-nation vote on Tuesday to vacate McCarthy as speaker, according to NBC News. While it hadn’t been attempted in more than 100 years, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) moved Monday to force a vote on a motion to vacate the chair of the speaker.

On Tuesday afternoon, the chamber voted 216-210 on the motion to vacate, following a 208-218 vote on a motion to table Gaetz’s resolution to oust McCarthy. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) became interim House Speaker.

The House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jordan has received the support of fellow Ohio Rep. Mike Carey.

“House Republicans need a leader who can unite the conference and build on the accomplishments of Kevin McCarthy,” said Carey in a statement. “We were elected to rein in runaway federal spending, curb inflation, combat rising crime, and fix the border crisis. Jim Jordan is a proven conservative fighter who can continue delivering on our commitment to America.”

A top ally of former President Donald Trump, Jordan is now serving as one of the GOP’s leaders in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

View a letter from Jordan posted after announcing his bid for the speaker role below: