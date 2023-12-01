COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will be subpoenaed and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be deposed in a lawsuit related to the state’s largest bribery scandal, that, just a few months ago, put the former House Speaker in federal prison for 20 years.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was found guilty of engaging in a $60 million bribery scheme to pass and uphold bailout legislation for Akron-based energy company FirstEnergy — on taxpayers’ dime. Last year, texts revealed that Husted was in contact with some of the players involved in the scandal; in an exclusive interview after those texts were made public, Husted said he was only acting as a middleman to relay information.

Husted told NBC4 Friday that he was “happy” to answer any questions in the civil case. He is not a party to the suit, which names FirstEnergy executives and leadership as defendants.

NBC4 asked Husted if his deposition in the case signifies to Ohio that he was involved in the scheme. Husted said he thinks the scandal has been “very carefully” investigated by prosecutors and the lawsuit is about people “trying to get money from each other.”

“Let’s be clear about what this is: It’s a civil lawsuit between the investors and FirstEnergy, and if I can help provide information that helps clear that up, that’s fine,” Husted said. “I don’t know what it should signify other than I am willing to be helpful.”

According to the court filing, plaintiff attorneys hope to depose Husted between late February and mid-March 2024.