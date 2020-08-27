Ohio lawmaker pushing impeachment accused of campaign fraud

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker who recently joined a bid to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine for allegedly violating state law has been accused of violating campaign finance law.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred Republican Rep. Nino Vitale to the Ohio Elections Commission on Wednesday after the lawmaker turned in a blank campaign finance report one day after the state deadline.

The referral to the state’s commission comes after LaRose’s office completed a thorough review of Vitale’s report beginning June 6. Vitale is an outspoken critic in the Ohio Statehouse, recently taking aim at DeWine over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can read Secretary of State LaRose’s complaint here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/globalassets/media-center/news/2020/2020-08-26.pdf