COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former President Donald J. Trump has received a significant endorsement on his path to the Republican nomination.

The Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee met in Columbus and endorsed Trump for President on Dec. 1, 2023. The businessman turned ex-president is seeking the Republican nomination as he hopes to defeat President Joe Biden in a repeat of a matchup that he lost in 2020.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex M. Triantafilou explained this decision in the party’s announcement, which included jabs at Biden, Sen. Sherrod Brown, and the “radical left.”

“President Trump has proven time and again that despite the unhinged and relentless attacks from the radical left, he will never give up on fighting for Ohio’s workers, businesses and families,” Triantafilou said.

Trump’s opponents include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and more.

“While we appreciate all of the Republican candidates who are passionately making their case to the American people, it is clear that President Trump is the right choice in this moment,” Triantafilou said.