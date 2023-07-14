COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It has been less than two weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine signed the budget, and while some are happy with the outcome, others are worried about funding cuts.

Leo Almeida, Ohio government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said he is worried about tobacco prevention.

“We know that tobacco smoking is the number one cause of preventable death across the country,” he said. “Ohio is no exception to the rule.”

Almeida said the state budget cuts essential funding from the Ohio Department of Health that supports programs like the state’s Tobacco Quit Line.

“They [smokers] can call that hotline and get information about ways to quit smoking, get connected to resources,” Almeida said. “The department also has a lot of programs to help people not start smoking, ways to help deter people from smoking by sharing information, working with schools.”

The past two years, tobacco use prevention, cessation, and enforcement programs received about $14.5 million dollars each year. When DeWine first introduced the budget, he proposed a hike in that price tag, to the tune of $20 million each year.

“This is consistent throughout my career, “DeWine said. “Back in the United States Senate, I played a major role in trying to deal with the aftermath of addiction from tobacco.”

Ultimately, those programs got $7.5 million per fiscal year in the final version of the budget.

“If we don’t do anything, if we keep the status quo, there’s 259,000 kids under 18, alive in Ohio today, who will ultimately die prematurely from a smoking-related disease,” Almeida said.

But John Fortney, spokesperson for Ohio Senate Republicans, cited a “severely underperforming” cigarette sales tax revenue as evidence of lower need. The Senate “reevaluated where resources are needed,” he said.

“In Ohio, on an annual average, we spend about $6.56 billion on direct healthcare costs related to smoking, and $1.85 billion comes directly from Medicaid,” Almeida said.

DeWine urged state lawmakers to action that goes far beyond funding for prevention and cessation resources.

“I would like the legislature to give me a bill on the desk that, in regard to tobacco as well as vaping, says we are not going to sell a product that is menthol, and we are not going to sell a product that is any other flavor,” DeWine said. “I will sign that.”

To reach a tobacco cessation specialist at Ohio’s Tobacco Quit Line, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.