Nods of approval at judge’s denial of more COVID-19 unemployment funds

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There were nods of assent and approval today from the Governor’s desk after a judge denied a motion to re-instate COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

“We are pleased with the decision,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Thursday.

The pair said they’ve heard about employers who can’t fill open positions, and said this policy would help that situation.

“As a result of the tough decisions we have made, Ohio’s recovery is strong, unemployment claims are declining, and Ohio’s unemployment rate is below the national average,” DeWine and Husted said in their joint statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Democrats call for sweeping voter reform

Lightning sparks house fire

NBC4 Investigates

Rise in car break-ins and thefts

Better Call Four

Year-round students return to classes

More Local News