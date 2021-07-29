Nods of approval at judge’s denial of more COVID-19 unemployment funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There were nods of assent and approval today from the Governor’s desk after a judge denied a motion to re-instate COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

“We are pleased with the decision,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Thursday.

The pair said they’ve heard about employers who can’t fill open positions, and said this policy would help that situation.

“As a result of the tough decisions we have made, Ohio’s recovery is strong, unemployment claims are declining, and Ohio’s unemployment rate is below the national average,” DeWine and Husted said in their joint statement.