CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The trial for Ohio’s largest corruption scandal has been going on for two weeks.

After opening statements, for the trial against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges, prosecution started calling witnesses — and they’re still only at the top of the list.

The trial has resumed after a juror’s positive COVID-19 test delayed it Monday. So far, the jury has heard from a few witnesses, mostly FBI agent Blane Wetzel, who detailed his findings, including text messages and wire taps.

“He really laid out how cozy relationships were, and he also laid out lots of texts and lots of details so we could better understand what was happening,” Catherine Turcer from Common Cause Ohio said.

Attorney and Republican strategist Mehek Cooke called the prosecution’s evidence — which included texts from First Energy executives pushing for the passage of House Bill 6 — a “slam dunk” instance of quid pro quo corruption.

Throughout the trial, Householder’s defense largely has argued that jurors will never see or hear the word “bribe.” But experts said it doesn’t have to be so explicit.

“You do not need to use the word ‘bribe’ in a text message for it to trigger this lawsuit,” Cooke said. “The fact is if you are promised something, whether its money or property, that is considered a bribe.”

One of the next witnesses called by prosecution is expected to be Juan Cespedes, a former lobbyist for FirstEnergy, who’s been called a “key middleman” in the case.

“It’s complicated and it needs to be slowly laid out,” Tucer said. “I think we are going to learn a lot more, for example, when Juan Cespedes comes and testifies. We will better understand what the FBI agent was laying out.”

The defense has also accused Judge Timothy Black of bias, questioning whether he is fit to preside over the case, but Cooke said it is important to forget about delays and theatrics.

Cooke said to think of the case like a play with three acts.

“The first part is getting Householder elected, the second is passage of House Bill 6 and the third is repealing House Bill 6,” Cooke said. “So, if the jurors just focus on those three parts, you’ll see very clear evidence.”

The trial is expected to last several more weeks, with the defense also getting their time to call witnesses.

“My prediction is whatever verdict comes out in this case, for Larry and for Matt Borges, it’s going to be identical,” Cooke said.