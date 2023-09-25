COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine is back to his public schedule.

A masked DeWine kicked off Monday with a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission at Punderson Manor Lodge in Newbury Township. He plans to attend another redistricting commission meeting Monday night, a spokesperson said.

Hours after attending a news conference announcing a gun violence initiative with Columbus officials last Tuesday, DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. His office said he was feeling “mild cold symptoms” shortly before the diagnosis and was feverish.

He missed the first of three public meetings on a Republican-drawn pair of state legislative maps on Friday at Deer Creek State Park in Mt. Sterling. After the Monday meetings at Punderson Lodge, the commission will meet at the statehouse at 10 a.m. Tuesday to hold the last scheduled meeting for public input.

DeWine previously tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic, ahead of a scheduled greeting of then-President Donald Trump in Cleveland.