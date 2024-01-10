GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio House Democrats have filled their vacant seat.

House Democrats voted Wednesday afternoon to appoint Beryl Brown Piccolantonio to the fourth district seat. She replaces Mary Lightbody, who announced her resignation Jan. 4.

Piccolantonio was voted to the seat and sworn in as lawmakers debated before the House’s vote to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Until Wednesday, she was president of the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools board.

Per state law, Piccolantonio will serve the rest of Lightbody’s term, which expires at the end of 2024. The fourth House district represents Westerville, parts of New Albany, Gahanna and Blacklick.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position. Ohio’s 4th District is my home, and I hold a special place in my heart for this community,” Piccolantonio said in a release. “As your state representative, I promise to serve with integrity, passion, and unwavering support of my constituents.”

A lawyer by trade, Piccolantonio has worked with the Industrial Commission of Ohio for two decades, serving in various roles in human resources and as the Director of Labor Relations. With years overseeing labor dispute hearings, she is currently chief ombudsperson for Ohio’s worker’s compensation system.

Gahanna-Jefferson schools announced Piccolantonio’s resignation amid her confirmation to the House seat. She served on the school board for eight years and was most recently re-elected in November.

“We are thankful for the valuable expertise, knowledge and commitment to service Mrs. Brown Piccolantonio brought forward every day serving our District,” Board Vice President Kara Coates said in a release. “We fully support her decision and are thankful she will continue supporting our communities and being a voice for public education moving forward.”

The Gahanna-Jefferson school board is accepting applications to fill Piccolantonio’s position until Jan. 14, with plans to interview candidates during the board’s executive session Jan. 18 and announce a replacement by Feb. 1. Those interested in applying should email treasurer@gjps.org to request an application.