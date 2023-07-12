Watch coverage of Larry Householder’s sentencing on corruption charges in the video player above.

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Just shy of two weeks after being sentenced to 20 years in prison, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has appealed his conviction in the largest corruption scandal in state history.

Householder’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal in federal court Wednesday. After a seven-week trial, the former state official was convicted of racketeering for conspiring with FirstEnergy executives to pass a nuclear power plant bailout bill. In exchange, FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $60 million in bribes to Householder’s dark-money group and other entities.

In March, a jury convicted Householder and former state Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges on federal racketeering charges. Both had pleaded not guilty, and Householder took to the stand to maintain his innocence, saying in part that he thought House Bill 6 — the nuclear bailout bill — was good legislation.

Prior to Householder and Borges’ trial, two other Ohio political operatives, longtime Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes, took plea deals in 2020 for their involvement in the case. A fifth defendant, lobbyist Neil Clark, died by suicide in 2021.

At the end of June, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black sentenced Householder to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty. Prosecutors had recommended 16 to 20 years, while Householder’s attorneys asked for a one-year sentence.

During sentencing, Black denounced Householder for violating the public’s trust as an elected official, finding Householder’s defense uncompelling.

“To say that inaccuracies in Householder’s testimony created confusion defies logic,” Black said. “He seemed to remember everything else in his career, but when it came to this case, he asked this court to believe he was completely flummoxed. I don’t buy it.”

Because he was tried in federal court, the appeal goes to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Borges’ attorneys have not filed an appeal as of Wednesday evening.

Householder remains in Butler County Jail, according to jail records.