FILE – Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, was removed from his leadership position on July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday that he will file a complaint with the state elections commission about Larry Householder’s use of campaign money.

A review of Householder’s campaign finance report shows that more than $900,000 went to law firms to cover legal fees.

The attorney general says that is illegal.

This is an illegal use of campaign money. I’ve directed my staff to file a complaint before the Ohio Elections Commission. https://t.co/TmcWFEAFFz — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) October 23, 2020

Householder, the former House Speaker, was arrested in July, accused of taking part in a $60 million bribery scandal.