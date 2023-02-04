The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a new calendar lineup for the early stages of the party’s presidential nominating contests in 2024. Additional changes are possible. A look at how the revised calendar would compare with the 2020 order:
2024:
Feb. 3: South Carolina
Feb. 6: New Hampshire, Nevada
Feb. 13: Georgia
Feb. 27: Michigan
March 5: Super Tuesday
To be determined: Iowa
—-
2020:
Feb. 3: Iowa
Feb. 11: New Hampshire
Feb. 22: Nevada
Feb. 29: South Carolina
March 3: Super Tuesday
March 10: Michigan
May 19: Georgia (shifted from March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic)