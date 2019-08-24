Political newcomer Morgan Harper hopes to unseat four-time incumbent Joyce Beatty in Democratic primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A political newcomer is running for Congress and hopes to unseat a four-time incumbent in one of Ohio’s bluest districts.

At just 36 years old, Morgan Harper is ready to tackle several issues impacting central Ohio including financial stability, stable housing and a clean environment. She is running against Rep. Joyce Beatty (R-Columbus) in the Democratic primary race.

Harper stopped by the NBC4 studios to talk with Colleen Marshall about her run against Beatty, what issues she is fighting for and what changes she would like to see. You can watch the full interview in the video above.