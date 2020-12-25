Police: Would-be Grinch caught before stealing Christmas

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials in Athens County say they seized dozens of Christmas cards, gift cards, packages, family photos, and other seasonal items while executing a search warrant on E. Scatter Ridge Rd. in Athens.

Police say 26-year old Dalton Spangler had active warrants out of Athens County when he was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 23.

Other items found at the home and in Spangler’s car, according to police, were passports, checks, and illegal drugs.

Authorities say more than 60 people from three counties may have been impacted by the thefts.

Spangler is being held by the Adult Parole Authority as officials continue to investigate the number of victims and possible charges.