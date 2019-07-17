Police: Wasp spray being used as meth alternative

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCMH) — State police in West Virginia say they are seeing more and more people turning to wasp spray to get high.

“We’re seeing this here on the streets in Boone County,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin told WCHS. “People are making a synthetic type methamphetamine out of wasp spray.”

Police said the insecticide spray played a role in three overdoses last week.

The sheriff’s office in Summit County, Ohio first warned of the trend in 2018.

Officials say users get a more intense high, plus it’s also relatively inexpensive.

For less than $6, you can buy wasp killer at many stores, and there are no age restrictions.

Officials are reminding everyone that wasp killer is intended for killing insects only.

Side effects of ingesting the insect killer include seizures, possible paralysis, and in extreme cases, can lead to death.

After ingestion, users become “flushed and agitated with an elevated heart rate and profuse sweating.”

The users will also have no memory of what happened.