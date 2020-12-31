Police warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

WHITEHALL (WCMH) – The White Hall Police Department warned the public about firing celebratory gunfire into the air.

“A bullet fired directly into the ar can travel as high as two miles straight up before descending back to the ground, reaching speeds between 300-700 mph,” said WPD in social media post.

While adding, “Please DO NOT fire celebratory gunfire into the air in honor of the New Year. Not only is it illegal to negligently discharge a firearm in Whitehall, it could also prove to be very dangerous to unsuspecting people.”