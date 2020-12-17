Police seek tips in Linden area burglary, tool theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators need the public’s help finding a suspect in a burglary. Columbus Division of Police posted these photos on social media hoping to catch a lead.

The person in the photos stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from an auto repair shop on Suwanee R. on Sept. 17.

You can see in the photos, the suspect is wearing an orange hoodie, Yale sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants and is wearing a mask.

Anyone with info on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Batog at 614-645-2102 or mbatog@columbuspolice.org