Police seek help to identify suspects in Family Dollar robbery in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help with identifying three suspects who they said stole cigarettes valuing at $3,000 in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a Family Dollar was broken into near the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects entered the store at staggered times and were caught on camera stealing $3,000 worth of cigarettes from the manager’s office. They were seen leaving the scene in a gold sedan.

Police said they need help with identifying these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 614-724-4689.