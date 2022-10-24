COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau is asking for help to locate a teenager, who is charged with aggravated murder.

On July 7 at around 7 p.m., 19-year-old Justus Robertson and several other gunmen, allegedly shot and killed Christopher Roberts, 21, in an ambush attack at the 4900 block of Chatterton Road in the Southeast Side.

Robertson’s mother, Tashia Robertson, 46, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, while being accused of destroying evidence, namely scrapping Justus’ getaway car two days after the alleged homicide.

Images of Robertson and a 2009 Hyundai Sonata are available in the below array of photos. Robertson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351

Justus Robertson, 19, is wanted and charged with aggravated murder in a July, 2022 homicide (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

