Police searching for high-risk missing juvenile last seen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a high-risk missing child last seen in north Columbus.

According to police, 12-year-old Quincy Robinson Jones was last seen when his father dropped him off at the Columbus Metropolitan Library Northside branch on the 1400 block of North High Street on Monday.

Jones is a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing a white and blue jersey, gray or tan basketball shorts, and turquoise and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.