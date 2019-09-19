Police searching for elderly man missing from northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing elderly adult last seen on the northeast side of the city.

Columbus Police say 79-year-old George J. Norris Jr. went missing from the area of Yoest Drive and Cherry Bottom Road Wednesday, Sept. 18, and has not been seen since.

Norris is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. Norris was last seen wearing a white pullover shirt with stripes, brown khaki pants and gray shoes. He walks with a limp.

Anyone with any information about Norris’ whereabouts is urged to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.