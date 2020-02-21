Police searching for driver in hit-skip crash that left pedestrian in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a hit-skip crash in northeast Columbus that left a female pedestrian in critical condition.

According to Columbus police, at about 5:44am, Friday, a report was received of a pedestrian struck in the intersection of E. Hudson Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The car in the crash did not stay on scene, according to police, and officers continue to search for the driver.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.