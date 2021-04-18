Police release surveillance video of deadly vigil shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video and more information on the Saturday evening shooting that killed one person and injured five, including a 12-year old child.

The sheriff’s office said a group of people had assembled at the Dollar General, 5001 Chatterton Rd. in Truro Township east of Columbus, to commemorate the death of Jarrin Hickman, who had been killed there one year earlier.

Around 7:30 p.m., officials said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, drove by the vigil and someone inside the vehicle began firing gunshots into the crowd.

Five people were struck, including the 12-year old, and were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

At the same time, the sheriff’s office said 39-year old Latoya Carpenter was driving east on Chatterton Road passing the Dollar General when the shooting started. She was shot in the head and her vehicle crashed into a parked car. Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FCSO is still searching for suspects and say they have limited information to go on.

Anyone with details of the shooting is asked to call the FCSO Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351, and may remain anonymous.