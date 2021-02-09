Police search for shooter involved in damaging commercial buildings in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Six Westerville commercial buildings were damaged by gunfire over the past six months. Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

The Westerville Division of Police said the shootings occurred on these dates and at these locations:

Aug. 20: 470 Olde Worthington Road

Sept. 15: 390 Worthington Road

Dec. 2: 390 Worthington Road

Jan. 14: 476 Olde Worthington Road

Feb. 2: 715 Polaris Parkway

Feb. 2: 444 N. Cleveland Avenue

Police believe the suspect(s) intent was to only shoot building’s windows and outside structure. But WPD is still concerned that someone may get hurt and said a delivery person nearly was.

“We’re looking beyond just the property damage issue because this clearly could become tragic if someone is in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Westerville Police Lt. Justin Alloway said. “We don’t have reason to believe people or private property are being targeted, but our message to employees and property managers is to be aware of surroundings and call us if there’s anything out-of-place or suspicious.

Authorities are searching for a dark sedan. They said it suspiciously circles or slows down around these commercial areas. Police suspect the shootings occur between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Investigators say bullets and shell casings have been recovered outside of several buildings on the northwest side of Westerville in office parks in the Polaris Parkway/Worthington Road area and along Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614- 901-6866.