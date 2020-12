POWELL (WCMH) – Police say they’re looking for a suspect who threw a rock through a church’s window.

The crime occurred on Nov. 16 around 7:39 p.m. near South Liberty Street in Powell, according to police.

A man was seen on video throwing a rock at the window of Faith Life Church and driving away after.

Police say this is the suspect and the car used to get away.

The Powell Police Department asks anyone with information to call 614-885-3374.