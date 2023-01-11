COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus.

Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate I-71.

Anwar Taylor II

According to a Central Ohio Crime Stoppers news release, Anwar Taylor II, a passenger, got out of a car after the accident, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the driver of the other car, striking him in the arm and hip.

Taylor is wanted for one count of felonious assault and believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Taylor. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to e-mail your tip.