Police search for 12-year-old boy last seen in southwest Columbus

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 12-year-old boy is missing after leaving his home in southwest Columbus.

According to authorities, Javier Martinez was last seen walking from his home near S. Roys Ave and Eakin Rd on Friday around noon.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with black floral print, a white colored wind-breaker and red Nikes shoes.

Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 120. He’s approximately 5-foot 2-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to police 614-645-4624.

