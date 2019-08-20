Police: Robber forces Columbus cell phone store manager to open safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are hoping to identify a man who robbed a Cricket Wireless store manager Monday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday at the Cricket Wireless at 6899 East Broad Street. The manager told police she was taking the trash out when she was approached by man and pushed inside the back door.

The victim told police the suspect had a hard object that she believed to be a gun pointed at her back. She was ordered to lock the front door.

The suspect forced her to open the safe. Police said the suspect took a bank bag and two high end phones.

Police said the suspect started to leave when he noticed the manager on her phone. He took her phone away and left through the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-3941 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.